Russia reports 25,766 new COVID-19 cases, 726 deaths

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-07-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 14:46 IST
Russia reported 25,766 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 6,643 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,733,218.

The government coronavirus task force said 726 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 141,501.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 270,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to April 2021.

