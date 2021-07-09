Indonesia to widen emergency COVID-19 curbs to 15 cities
- Country:
- Indonesia
Indonesia will impose emergency restrictions in some areas outside of Java and Bali islands, a senior minister said on Friday, to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.
The emergency measures will be similar to those in place on Bali and Java and will impact 15 cities in Sumatra, Kalimantan and Papua, chief economic minister Airlangga Hartarto told a news conference.
Medical workers will also be given booster shots of the vaccine, he added. Indonesia reported 38,124 new coronavirus cases and 871 new fatalities on Friday
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
