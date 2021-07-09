Left Menu

WHO concerned about worsening access in Afghanistan

The World Health Organization is concerned about worsening access to provide life-saving medicines and supplies in Afghanistan and attacks on health care facilities, as Afghan forces fight Taliban insurgents, a WHO official said on Friday. "We are concerned about our lack of access to be able to provide essential medicines and supplies and we are concerned about attacks on health care."

The World Health Organization is concerned about worsening access to provide life-saving medicines and supplies in Afghanistan and attacks on health care facilities, as Afghan forces fight Taliban insurgents, a WHO official said on Friday. Rick Brennan, WHO regional emergencies director for its Eastern Mediterranean regional office, said that aid supplies would arrive next week including 3.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and oxygen concentrators.

"It is a terribly concerning situation and it's very fluid right now," Brennan, speaking from Cairo, told a U.N. briefing in Geneva. "We are concerned about our lack of access to be able to provide essential medicines and supplies and we are concerned about attacks on health care."

