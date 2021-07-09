No case of Lambda variant of COVID-19 found in India, says Centre
The Central government on Friday said the Lambda variant of COVID-19 is not found in India but people should be cautious of such variant.
"Lambda variant of coronavirus is a variant of interest. We should be watchful of such variants. As of now, there is no evidence that this variant has been identified in India," Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog said at a weekly press conference. On June 14, the World Health Organization designated the Lambda variant, previously known by its formal scientific name C.37, as the seventh and newest "variant of interest".
Dr Paul also said mass gathering at tourist spots in the country is a "serious cause of concern". "We cannot lower our guard. A new risk is being seen at tourist spots where a gathering of crowds being seen, social distancing and mask protocol is not being followed. This is a serious cause of concern," he said.
The NITI Aayog member also reiterated that pregnant women should take the vaccine. "Guidelines on vaccination for pregnant women have been issued by the ministry. Three vaccines are entitled to be used. Pregnant women should receive the vaccine, it is very important," he added. (ANI)
