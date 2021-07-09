UK records 35,707 new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths
Reuters | London | Updated: 09-07-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 20:36 IST
Britain reported on Friday 35,707 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, government data showed.
That compared with 32,551 cases and 35 deaths reported a day earlier.
