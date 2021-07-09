Left Menu

COVID-19: Mothers with children in 0-13 age group to be vaccinated in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 09-07-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 21:14 IST
COVID-19: Mothers with children in 0-13 age group to be vaccinated in Nagpur
Around 2.14 lakh women with children up to 13 years of age will be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Nagpur district on priority to protect them from a possible third wave of the infection, an official said on Friday.

The vaccination will take place in all areas of the district, except those falling under Nagpur Municipal Corporation limits, and a survey to identify the 2.14 lakh women has been completed, said Zilla Parishad CEO Yogesh Kumbhejkar.

''Child development project officers completed the survey, which is being done as per instructions by the state task force for the health of children in view of a possible third wave,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

