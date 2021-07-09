Left Menu

France's HAS regulator recommends compulsory COVID-19 shots for health workers

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-07-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 22:34 IST
France's HAS regulator recommends compulsory COVID-19 shots for health workers
  • Country:
  • France

France's health regulator on Friday said it recommended without delay the compulsory vaccination of all professionals who come into contact with people vulnerable to COVID-19 infections.

The HAS regulator also advised using mRNA-based vaccines to slow the spread of the Delta variant as they offered more protection than other shots.

The regulator's recommendations come 72 hours before President Emmanuel Macron addresses the nation on the epidemic's evolution and his government's strategy to dampen the impact of what many scientists say is an inevitable fourth wave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales flags lockdown extension after record cases; Australia's New South Wales flags lockdown extension after record cases and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales flags lockdown extension af...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021