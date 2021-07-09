France's HAS regulator recommends compulsory COVID-19 shots for health workers

France's health regulator on Friday said it recommended without delay the compulsory vaccination of all professionals who come into contact with people vulnerable to COVID-19 infections.

The HAS regulator also advised using mRNA-based vaccines to slow the spread of the Delta variant as they offered more protection than other shots.

The regulator's recommendations come 72 hours before President Emmanuel Macron addresses the nation on the epidemic's evolution and his government's strategy to dampen the impact of what many scientists say is an inevitable fourth wave.

