Brazil COVID-19 case count tops 19 million, death toll 531,688 -Health Ministry
Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2021 02:55 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 02:55 IST
Brazil registered 57,737 new COVID-19 cases and 1,509 new deaths in the past 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed on Friday.
This means the total case count in Brazil has now exceeded 19 million, and the country has recorded 531,688 deaths.
