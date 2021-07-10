No fresh COVID-19 case in Andamans, tally at 7,492

The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record a single fresh COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Saturday.

The coronavirus tally in the archipelago remained at 7,492, he said.

Advertisement

On July 5 also the union territory did not record a single fresh COVID-19 case.

One more person was cured of the disease on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 7,352.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 128 as no fresh fatality due to the contagion was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The Union Territory now has 12 active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district while the other two districts North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar are now COVID-19 free.

The local administration has been strict to contain the spread of the disease and has adopted an approach of tracking, testing and treating, he said, adding that people arriving here from the mainland are mandatorily required to undergo COVID test.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 4,17,598 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.79 per cent, the official added.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary R N Sharma told reporters on Friday that the union territory has a population of around 4 lakh and so far a total of 2,18,848 people have been inoculated, of which 1,62,321 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 56,527 have received both doses of the vaccine.

Sharma said with calibrated opening of activities considering decline in cases, agencies are enforcing strict norms COVID Appropriate Behaviour [CAB]) for prevention of COVID-19 spread.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)