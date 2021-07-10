Left Menu

EU has enough vaccine to meet 70 per cent goal in July

While Europes vaccination campaign is more advanced than most of the world, the pace within the EU varies widely, with just 17 of Bulgarias adult population having received a first dose compared with 81 per cent in Belgium.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 10-07-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 22:37 IST
EU has enough vaccine to meet 70 per cent goal in July
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union says it now has enough doses to meet its goal of vaccinating 70 per cent of the region's adult population by the end of this month.

With infections resurging in many European countries, the next challenge will be ensuring that the doses find takers, as demand wanes in some areas. According to the European Centre for Disease Control, 44 per cent of the adult EU population is fully vaccinated, and 64 per cent have received at least one dose.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Saturday that by Sunday 500 million doses will have been delivered to all regions of the 27-nation EU. She urged member countries to "do everything to increase vaccinations." So far EU countries have administered 386 million doses for the overall population of 447 million, according to the ECDC. While Europe's vaccination campaign is more advanced than most of the world, the pace within the EU varies widely, with just 17% of Bulgaria's adult population having received the first dose compared with 81 per cent in Belgium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO and more

Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers...

 Global
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
4
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021