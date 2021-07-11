Brazil reports 1,205 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday
Brazil registered 1,205 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 48,504 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry. The South American country has now registered a total of 532,893 coronavirus deaths and 19,069,003 total confirmed cases.
Brazil has the second highest COVID-19 death toll in the world, with only the United States reporting more fatalities.
