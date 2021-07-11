Left Menu

Libya sees spike in coronavirus cases

Health officials say Libya has seen an unprecedented spike in coronavirus cases amid a slow vaccination programme and concerns about the highly infectious delta variant.The number of new cases in the oil-rich country has risen more than six times since July 1, according to daily figures from Libyas National Centre for Disease Control.We are facing an unprecedented situation, said Tareq Gibrael, a senior physician at the centre.

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 11-07-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 18:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Health officials say Libya has seen an unprecedented spike in coronavirus cases amid a slow vaccination programme and concerns about the highly infectious delta variant.

The number of new cases in the oil-rich country has risen more than six times since July 1, according to daily figures from Libya's National Centre for Disease Control.

"We are facing an unprecedented situation," said Tareq Gibrael, a senior physician at the centre. "The constantly rising curve of new cases shows that we are bracing for a third wave, especially now that the delta variant is spreading in neighbouring countries. We are in a very tough position." On Saturday, the North African country recorded 2,854 new cases, up from 719 a week earlier. So far, Libya has recorded more than 200,000 total cases, including 3,232 deaths. The actual figures are believed to be much higher given the scarcity of testing and the depletion of the country's health care system after almost a decade of civil war.

