COVID-19: Goa govt allows reopening of gyms at 50% capacity

The number of active COVID-19 cases is 1,848 at present, the official said.With 4,197 new tests, the overall test count of Goa has gone up to 9,71,186, he added.On Saturday, the state had reported 155 cases and seven deaths.

The Goa government on Sunday extended till July 19 the coronavirus-induced statewide curfew, but announced further relaxations as part of which it allowed gyms to reopen and operate at 50 per cent of their capacity. The government had last week allowed social, political, cultural gatherings, marriages and other congregations of up to 100 people or 50 per cent of the venue capacity.

State Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said in a tweet, “The State Level Curfew Order will be extended up to 7 am, 19 July 2021, with further relaxations that will allow opening of gym with 50 per cent capacity, sports complex without spectators, religious places with up to 15 persons.” The coronavirus-induced curfew was first imposed in the state on May 9, which has been extended several times so far. Meanwhile, Goa's COVID-19 caseload went up by 131 to reach 1,68,716 on Sunday, while the death of two patients took the fatality count to 3,097, a health department official said.

A total of 241 patients recuperated from the infection during the day, which pushed the state's overall recovery count to 1,63,771. The number of active COVID-19 cases is 1,848 at present, the official said.

''With 4,197 new tests, the overall test count of Goa has gone up to 9,71,186,” he added.

On Saturday, the state had reported 155 cases and seven deaths. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,68,716, new cases 131, death toll 3,097, discharged 1,63,771, active cases 1,848, samples tested till date 9,71,186.

