MP logs 23 new coronavirus cases

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 23 fresh coronavirus cases, which took its infection tally to 7,90,175, state health officials said.

Bhopal and Indore reported five and nine new cases respectively. However, the health department did not release any data of fresh deaths, if any, that occurred due to the viral infection, as well as the number of active cases in the state on Sunday. The death count on Saturday stood at 9,025, while the number of active cases till that day stood at 392.

Attempts to contact Additional Director (Health) Dr Veena Sinha in this regard did not elicit any response. Of the total number of 52 districts in MP, new cases were reported only in nine districts, including Bhopal (five), Indore (nine), Jabalpur and Betul (two each) and one each in Harda, Khargone, Rajgarh, Ratlam and Sehore, the bulletin said. No cases were reported from 43 districts.

With 74,372 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh has reached 1.29 crore.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,90,175, new cases 23, death toll 9,025 (no change), recovered 7,80,735 (no change), active cases 392 (no change), number of tests so far 1,29,56,135.

