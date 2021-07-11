Nashik sees 188 new COVID-19 cases and seven fatalities

Nashik district in Maharashtra on Sunday reported 188 fresh coronavirus positive cases and seven deaths, taking the tally to 3,96,353 and the toll to 8,431, officials said. The overall number of recoveries reached 3,86,114 in the Nashik district with 111 patients getting discharged during the day, they said. With 7,682 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in the district rose to 20,75,235, the officials added.

