PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9.45 pm

On Sunday, the total number of COVID-19 recoveries across the country crossed the 3-crore mark.

Following is a state/union territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, active cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9.45 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

Advertisement

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 61,831 60926 809 96 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1,435,083 1,409,325 25,015 743 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 769279 758790 9550 939 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 203,626 198882 3,475 1247 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 318693 311334 4357 3002 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 20186 19865 205 115 -------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 597598 579829 16186 1,583 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 953126 943479 8945 702 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 341179 326763 7339 1094 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1707350 1683058 22698 1594 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1922843 1881161 13002 28680 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 2871298 2798703 35835 36737 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 3,065,336 2935423 14,586 114,844 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 10013 9764 49 161 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 118,976 115702 1,769 1505 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 2518786 2453061 33418 32307 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 631683 617638 3729 10316 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh* 997785 979448 13475 4862 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 10,558 10529 4 25 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 168,716 163771 3,097 1848 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 824,242 813238 10,073 931 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 790175 780735 9025 392 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 6157799 5912479 125878 116165 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 7492 7352 129 11 -------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh* 39563 35634 188 3741 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam* 532084 504723 4812 22549 -------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 723,283 712820 9,618 844 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 346279 340737 5119 423 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 77,731 69224 1,272 7235 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 54580 49307 908 4365 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 23994 19479 107 4408 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 25976 23775 493 971 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 939752 912463 4599 22,637 ------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 22307 19467 315 2267 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 70476 65437 709 4229 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 1512129 1479312 17916 14901 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 30871807 30003633 408704 448469 ------------------------------------------------------------------ INCREASE BY 35651 37316 709 -1433 *This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Chhattisgarh as their health bulletins have not been released yet.

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 3,08,37,222 and the death toll at 4,08,040. The ministry said there are 4,54,118 active cases, while 2,99,75,064 people have so far recovered from the infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)