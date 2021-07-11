Russia's virus cases exceed 25,000 for 3rd day

Left Menu

Russia's daily tally of confirmed coronavirus infections has exceeded 25,000 for the third day in a row. Authorities reported 25,033 new cases Sunday. Russia has been facing a sharp rise of contagions in recent weeks, with daily new infections increasing from around 9,000 in early June to over 25,000 on Friday.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 11-07-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 22:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Russia has been facing a sharp rise of contagions in recent weeks, with daily new infections increasing from around 9,000 in early June to over 25,000 on Friday. For the first time in the pandemic, the daily death toll exceeded 700 on Tuesday. It's remained at that level ever since, with 749 new deaths registered on Sunday.

Officials blame the surge on the spread of the delta variant. They're seeking to boost vaccine uptake, which has remained lower than in many Western countries.

As of Wednesday, about 27 million Russians, or just 18.5 per cent of the 146-million population, have received at least one shot of a vaccine, and 18.5 million, or 12.6 per cent, have been fully vaccinated.

