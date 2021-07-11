Left Menu

Thane district: Kids up to 5 years of age to be given PCV13 doses

The district authorities in Maharashtras Thane on Sunday said that in addition to various vaccines administered to children in the age group of zero to five years, they will also be given pneumococcal conjugate vaccine PCV13 as part of the regular vaccination programme starting from Monday.Pneumococcal disease refers to any illness caused by pneumococcus bacteria.

The district authorities in Maharashtra’s Thane on Sunday said that in addition to various vaccines administered to children in the age group of zero to five years, they will also be given pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV13) as part of the regular vaccination programme starting from Monday.

Pneumococcal disease refers to any illness caused by pneumococcus bacteria. This bacteria can cause many types of illnesses, including pneumonia, which is an infection of the lungs, health officials said. Thane’s district health officer Dr Manish Renge said PCV13 can prevent pneumococcal diseases.

District collector Rajesh Narvekar and CEO of Thane Zilla Parishad Bhausaheb Dangde will co-ordinate this exercise in the rural parts of the district as well as the civic limits, a statement said. The staff at the medical centres in the district have already undergone training for this vaccination earlier this month, it added.

