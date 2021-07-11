Left Menu

COVID-19: Five more deaths in UP, 125 fresh cases

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 11-07-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 23:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With five more COVID-19 deaths, the toll in Uttar Pradesh has risen to 22,698, while the tally of cases has climbed to 17,07,350 with 125 fresh coronavirus infections in the state, the government said on Sunday.

Of the fresh deaths, two were reported from Gorakhpur, while one death each was reported from Jhansi, Mirzapur and Jaunpur, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

Out of the 125 new cases, 20 were reported from Sultanpur, while six cases were reported each from Lucknow, Prayagraj and Varanasi.

In the past 24 hours, 134 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, and been discharged. This has pushed the total number of recoveries to 16,83,058.

Active COVID-19 cases in the state stand at 1,594, the statement said.

In the past 24 hours, more than 2.40 lakh samples in the state have been tested, it said.

