Brazil registers 595 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday
Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 12-07-2021 03:16 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 02:59 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazil registered 595 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday and 20,937 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.
The South American country has now registered 533,488 total coronavirus deaths and 19,089,940 total confirmed cases.
Advertisement
Brazil has the second-highest COVID-19 death toll in the world, with only the United States reporting more fatalities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brazil
- United States
- Health Ministry
- South American
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ecuador midfielder Diaz has COVID-19 ahead of Brazil match
Soccer-Ecuador hold Brazil, qualify for Copa America last eight
Ecuador holds Brazil to 1-1 draw, advances at Copa America
Soccer-Palmeiras come from behind to beat Bahia 3-2 in Brazil
PREVIEW-Olympics-Beach volleyball-Power balance shifting away from Brazil, US dominance