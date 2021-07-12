Brazil registers 595 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday

Brazil registered 595 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday and 20,937 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered 533,488 total coronavirus deaths and 19,089,940 total confirmed cases.

Brazil has the second-highest COVID-19 death toll in the world, with only the United States reporting more fatalities.

