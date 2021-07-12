Left Menu

Taiwan's Foxconn, TSMC confirm $350 mln COVID-19 vaccine deal

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 12-07-2021 05:19 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 05:19 IST
Taiwan's Foxconn and TSMC confirmed on Monday they had reached deals to buy a total of 10 million doses of Germany's BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine, putting the total cost at around $350 million.

BioNTech's Chinese sales agent Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd said on Sunday that an agreement had been signed.

