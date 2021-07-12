Left Menu

Italian COVID-19 vaccine shows strong immune response in mid-stage trial

"Our vaccine candidate confirmed its excellent safety and good immunogenicity profile in a large cohort," ReiThera medical director Roberto Camerini said, adding the company hoped to be able to start Phase III trials as soon as possible. The Phase II study, which was conducted in 24 clinical centres in Italy, enrolled 917 volunteers over the age of 18, 25% of whom were over the age of 65 and had conditions associated with an increased risk of severe disease in case of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 12-07-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 17:28 IST
Italian COVID-19 vaccine shows strong immune response in mid-stage trial
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy's hopes of producing its own COVID-19 vaccine were given a boost on Monday when local biotech firm ReiThera said its vaccine candidate showed a strong immune response and no major side effects in intermediate Phase II clinical trials. The vaccine, called GRAd-COV2, induced an antibody response against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in over 93% of volunteers three weeks after the first dose, reaching 99% after the second dose, the company said in a statement.

However, ReiThera needs at least 60 million euros ($71 million) to fund final Phase III trials and was dealt a blow in May when a state audit court rejected a plan to pump public funds into the company. ReiThera said on Monday that two independent advisory boards had recommended advancing GRAd-COV2 into Phase III studies, but did not give an update on funding.

The company has held early stage talks about potentially supplying its vaccine to the European Union, which has been looking to diversify supplies and boost production of shots within the bloc. "Our vaccine candidate confirmed its excellent safety and good immunogenicity profile in a large cohort," ReiThera medical director Roberto Camerini said, adding the company hoped to be able to start Phase III trials as soon as possible.

The Phase II study, which was conducted in 24 clinical centres in Italy, enrolled 917 volunteers over the age of 18, 25% of whom were over the age of 65 and had conditions associated with an increased risk of severe disease in case of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Volunteers were randomized in three regimens, receiving either a single vaccine dose followed by a placebo dose, or two vaccine doses, or two doses of placebo, with a three-week interval between the two administrations, the company said.

Adverse events, mostly mild to moderate and of short duration, were mainly related to pain and induration at the site of injection, fatigue, muscle pain and headache. There were no serious vaccine-related adverse events, it added. ($1 = 0.8422 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021