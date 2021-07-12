Left Menu

Delhi runs out of Covishield stock

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 20:31 IST
Delhi runs out of Covishield stock
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi has run out of Covishield stock and some Covid vaccination centres are likely to be closed on Tuesday, officials said on Monday.

The national capital had 19,000 doses of Covishield and 2,39,000 doses of Covaxin on Monday morning, according to a bulletin.

Raising the issue of shortage of Covid vaccines in the city, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted, ''Vaccines have run out in Delhi again. The central government gives vaccines for a day or two, then we have to keep the vaccine centres closed for several days.'' ''Why is our country's vaccine programme faltering even after so many days?'' he added.

A total of 36,238 vaccine doses were administered on Monday, taking the total number of jabs given so far to 89,37,904, the bulletin stated.

Government vaccination centres in the city were shut on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021