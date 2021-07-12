Left Menu

24.64 per cent of eligible population vaccinated in Tripura: Official

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 12-07-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 21:27 IST
At least 24.64 per cent of the state's eligible population has received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine, an official said.

As of March 2021, Tripura has a population of 40.19 lakh people, 13.95 lakh of which are in the age group 0-18 years, National Health Mission (NHM) director in Tripura, Dr Siddhartha Shiv Jaiswal, said.

Of the 26.24 lakh people who are eligible for inoculation, over 20 lakh people have received the vaccine, including 6.47 lakh who have taken both the doses.

''As many as 16.3 lakh people fall in the 18-44 age group (62.1 per cent) and 9.94 lakh in 45+ age group (37.9 per cent),'' he said.

Jaiswal further stated that 57.98 per cent of all frontline workers have already received both the doses.

''At least 1800 oxygen-equipped beds are available in the state. Oxygen plants have been set up in Agartala Government Medical College, Tripura Medical College, IGM hospital and Regional Cancer Hospital here, the NHM director added.

