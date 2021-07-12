Left Menu

Coming peak of COVID deaths in England likely lower than January - modellers

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-07-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 21:32 IST
The peak of deaths from the current wave of COVID-19 infections is likely to be considerably smaller than the one in January, epidemiological modellers said on Monday, adding that hospitals should still make contingency plans for disruption.

"The next peak in deaths will almost certainly be considerably smaller than that of January 2021," they said as Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed plans to lift COVID-19 restrictions in England next week.

"Uncertainty means it will not be possible to project... the peak's timing," they said. "Given this uncertainty, it would be prudent for contingency plans to be put in place for how to respond if hospital admissions approached levels that could disrupt the smooth functioning of health services."

