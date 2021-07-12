Left Menu

Sikkim reports 90 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 22,397

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 12-07-2021
Sikkim reports 90 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 22,397
Sikkim has reported 90 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the caseload to 22,397, a health department bulletin said on Monday.

With two more patients succumbing to the disease, the COVID- 19 death toll has risen to 317, it said.

East Sikkim reported 42 new cases followed by West Sikkim (26), South Sikkim (17), and North Sikkim (five).

The Himalayan state at present has 2,225 active cases, while 258 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states and 19,597 persons have recovered from the disease.

The state has thus far tested 1,73,835 samples for COVID-19, including 332 in the past 24 hours.

Sikkim's COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 27 per cent, while the recovery rate is 88.5 per cent.

