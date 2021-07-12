Roadmap will be irreversible only if we proceed with caution -UK's Johnson

The final step of easing COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in England next week will be irreversible, as previously pledged, only if people act with caution, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

"I hope that the roadmap is irreversible - we've always said that we hope that it will be irreversible - but in order to have an irreversible roadmap, we also said it's got to be a cautious approach," he told a news briefing.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)