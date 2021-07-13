Panama authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-vaccine from 12 of age
Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2021 06:10 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 06:10 IST
Panama's health ministry on Monday said it would allow the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 as emergency use for children 12 years old and older but gave no details on when it would start.
Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine is already authorized for those older than 16 years.
