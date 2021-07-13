Panama authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-vaccine from 12 of age

Panama's health ministry on Monday said it would allow the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 as emergency use for children 12 years old and older but gave no details on when it would start.

Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine is already authorized for those older than 16 years.

