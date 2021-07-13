Left Menu

Maha: 76 new COVID-19 cases in Nashik, 6 more deaths

Nashik has reported 76 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 3,96,429, health officials said.These new cases were recorded on Monday. Six more people also succumbed to the viral infection, raising the death toll in the district to 8,437, the officials said.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 13-07-2021 10:09 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 10:07 IST
Maha: 76 new COVID-19 cases in Nashik, 6 more deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nashik has reported 76 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 3,96,429, health officials said.

These new cases were recorded on Monday. Six more people also succumbed to the viral infection, raising the death toll in the district to 8,437, the officials said. So far, 357 people have died due to the infection in the Malegaon area of the district, 3,911 in Nashik city limits and 4,043 in other parts of the district. Besides, 126 others who lost their lives were from places outside the district and receiving treatment here, they said.

Till now, 3,86,348 patients have recovered from the disease in the district, the officials said.

As many as 20,84,921 tests have been conducted so far in the district, they added.

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; Taiwan's Foxconn, TSMC ink $350 million COVID-19 vaccine deal and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021