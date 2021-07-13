Maha: 76 new COVID-19 cases in Nashik, 6 more deaths

Nashik has reported 76 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 3,96,429, health officials said.

These new cases were recorded on Monday. Six more people also succumbed to the viral infection, raising the death toll in the district to 8,437, the officials said. So far, 357 people have died due to the infection in the Malegaon area of the district, 3,911 in Nashik city limits and 4,043 in other parts of the district. Besides, 126 others who lost their lives were from places outside the district and receiving treatment here, they said.

Till now, 3,86,348 patients have recovered from the disease in the district, the officials said.

As many as 20,84,921 tests have been conducted so far in the district, they added.