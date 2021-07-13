Left Menu

India's first COVID patient tests positive again for coronavirus

A woman medico, who was Indias first COVID-19 case, has tested positive again for the virus, health authorities said here on Tuesday.She is reinfected with COVID-19. Her RT-PCR is positive, antigen is negative.

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 13-07-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 13:28 IST
India's first COVID patient tests positive again for coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman medico, who was India's first COVID-19 case, has tested positive again for the virus, health authorities said here on Tuesday.

''She is reinfected with COVID-19. Her RT-PCR is positive, antigen is negative. She is asymptomatic,'' Thrissur DMO Dr K J Reena told PTI.

Her samples were tested as she was prepared to go to New Delhi for study purposes.

Then the RT-PCRresult turned out to be positive, she said.

The woman is presently at home and ''she is OK,'' the doctor said.

It was on January 30, 2020 that the third year medical student from Wuhan university tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the country's first COVID-19 patient, days after she had returned home following semester holidays.

After nearly three weeks of treatment at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital, she had tested negative twice for the virus, confirming her recovery, and was discharged on February 20, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021