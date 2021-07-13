No fresh COVID-19 fatality in Jharkhand, new cases dip to 43

Jharkhand reported no COVID-19 death on Tuesday, while fresh cases dipped to 43, as per a Health Department bulletin.

No positive cases were reported from Chatra, Garhwa, Giridih, Godda, Hazaribag, Khunti, Latehar, Lohardaga, Pakur, Ramgarh, Sarikela, Simdega, and West Singhbhum.

The number of active cases in the state dropped to 390 while the toll stood at 5,119.

So far the state has recorded 3,46,371 cases, the bulletin said.

A maximum of 10 new cases was reported from East Singhbhum, followed by eight from state capital Ranchi and five from Bokaro.

The mortality rate in the state was 1.47 percent, higher than the national average of 1.30 percent.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state improved to 98.40 percent, better than the national average of 97.20 percent.

In all, 3,40,862 patients have recovered from the infection, including 64 during the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The new cases were detected after testing 43,712 samples since Monday, it added.

