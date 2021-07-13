Left Menu

No fresh COVID-19 fatality in Jharkhand, new cases dip to 43

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 13-07-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 13:49 IST
No fresh COVID-19 fatality in Jharkhand, new cases dip to 43
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand reported no COVID-19 death on Tuesday, while fresh cases dipped to 43, as per a Health Department bulletin.

No positive cases were reported from Chatra, Garhwa, Giridih, Godda, Hazaribag, Khunti, Latehar, Lohardaga, Pakur, Ramgarh, Sarikela, Simdega, and West Singhbhum.

The number of active cases in the state dropped to 390 while the toll stood at 5,119.

So far the state has recorded 3,46,371 cases, the bulletin said.

A maximum of 10 new cases was reported from East Singhbhum, followed by eight from state capital Ranchi and five from Bokaro.

The mortality rate in the state was 1.47 percent, higher than the national average of 1.30 percent.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state improved to 98.40 percent, better than the national average of 97.20 percent.

In all, 3,40,862 patients have recovered from the infection, including 64 during the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The new cases were detected after testing 43,712 samples since Monday, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021