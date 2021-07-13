Delhi reports 45 fresh COVID-19 cases, lowest in 1.25 years

With 45 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Delhi has reported the lowest coronavirus daily count after about 1.25 years, health minister Satyendar Jain informed on Tuesday. While speaking to reporters, Jain further informed that the positivity rate is slightly below 0.1 per cent, and there are currently 693 active cases in the capital.

"There were 45 COVID-positive cases in Delhi yesterday, which is the lowest count in 1.25 years. The positivity rate is slightly below 1 per cent and there are 693 active cases," Jain said while urging people to continue to follow COVID precautions. Delhi had suffered a devastating second COVID-19 wave earlier this year when daily cases peaked in April with over 28,000 cases. Fresh daily cases have remained below the 100-mark for two consecutive weeks now.

Asked about the city's vaccine availability and inoculation centres that closed in the last few days, Jain said about 1.5 lakh doses were received last night, and are expected to last one or two days. "Several centres were closed yesterday due to the low availability of COVID-19 vaccines. We received about 1.5 lakh doses of Covishield last night. That is expected to last one or two days. We have the capability to administer 3-4 lakh doses of vaccines in a day," he said.

Jain added that the possible third wave could be stopped if people follow the COVID-19 protocol strictly and if people did not become careless. As per the union health ministry, as many as 89,37,940 vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi so far, including 68,43,441 first doses and 20,94,499 second doses.

Regarding the tussle over water supply with the neighbouring state of Haryana and allegations that the Delhi government is not managing the supply well, Jain said, "They should give us our allocation of water, only then will we be able to do any management." (ANI)

