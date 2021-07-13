Two more persons test positive for Zika virus in Kerala
- Country:
- India
Two more persons, including a woman, tested positive for Zika virus in Kerala on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections in the state to 21.
A 35-year-old man, hailing from nearby Poonthura and a 41-year-old woman, native of Sashtamangalam here, were found infected with the virus, state Health Minister Veena George said.
She urged people to be vigilant as the number of those testing positive for Zika virus has increased in the State.
The samples were tested at the virology lab at the government medical college here and at the Coimbatore-based laboratory respectively.
The testing for Zika virus began at the government medical college here on Monday, the minister said, adding that a total of 15 samples had been tested on the initial day.
One of the persons, whose sample was tested, was found positive for dengue and all the other 13 samples tested negative for any virus, the minister said.PTI LGKBN BALA LGKBN BALA
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zika
- Poonthura
- Coimbatore
- State
- Sashtamangalam
- Veena George
- Kerala
ALSO READ
Over 1.15 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states: Centre
Aroscop's Report Reveals the State of First-party Data Mobilization for Online Advertising
Real estate development along national highways offers over 15 pc returns: JLL India
Over 1.15 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states/UTs: Centre
China to buy pork for state reserves to support prices