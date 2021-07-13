Arunachal asks for more vaccines to curb rising Covid cases

Itanagar, Jul 13 (PTI): Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday sought an increase in the supply of Covid- 19 vaccines to the state, as Arunachal is yet to vaccinate at par with its capacity.

Khandu said in the virtual meeting of Chief Ministers of North-eastern states with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that while the state has a capacity to vaccinate 15,000 people daily, it is vaccinating only 10,000.

As we have been optimally utilizing our quota of vaccines with zero wastage and our capacity is to vaccinate 5,000 more people per day, our quota may be increased from the present, he requested.

Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday had reported its highest single- day spike of 566 new COVID-19 cases. It also has one of the highest positivity rates in the country, which stands at 8 per cent according to the states calculations, compared to a national weekly average of 2.28 per cent.

Khandu said health workers, especially in the rural areas, supported by the administration, are doing a commendable job.

Many vaccination teams have been travelling on foot in difficult weather on rough terrain to vaccinate people in far flung areas.

The chief minister pointed out that the task had been more difficult because of the onset of the monsoons. Roads are blocked, bridges have collapsed. Yes, connectivity is a major challenge and our people are living up to it, Khandu said.

He also said that poor internet connectivity is hampering conclusions by virologists.

Poor internet connectivity in rural districts is affecting uploading of data and reports to the centralized ICMR portal on a daily basis. On the average our data is uploaded after four days and this has resulted in wrong conclusions by ICMR.

As per the ICMR portal Arunachals positivity rate today is 16.2. But our data average of last one week - shows this at 8 per cent, he explained.

Khandu however shared credit for a quick ramp in medical infrastructure and credited well-planned interventions at the right times by the Prime Minister for this.

He said Arunachal Pradesh did not have a single oxygen bed when the corona outbreak began but today the state has about 1,000 oxygen beds ready.

We have enough oxygen beds. Fortunately, the bed occupancy rate is only 8 per cent as of now. Thanks to PM Cares and UNDP we have enough oxygen plants, cylinders, ventilators, etc, Khandu said.

Khandu said that he would soon be convening a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

