Left Menu

Mexico reports biggest jump in COVID-19 cases since February

A Reuters tally showed the Tuesday data was the highest since Feb. 11. After adding 219 more fatalities, Mexico's official death toll from COVID-19 stood at 235,277.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 14-07-2021 01:41 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 01:29 IST
Mexico reports biggest jump in COVID-19 cases since February
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico's health ministry on Tuesday reported 11,137 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the largest daily jump reported in the country since February, bringing its total to 2,604,711 infections.

It was not immediately clear why deaths jumped but the health ministry had previously said spikes were down to suspected cases becoming confirmed. A Reuters tally showed the Tuesday data was the highest since Feb. 11.

After adding 219 more fatalities, Mexico's official death toll from COVID-19 stood at 235,277. The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll could be 60% higher than the official count.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
2
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia
3
Gmail enhances email security with general availability of BIMI

Gmail enhances email security with general availability of BIMI

Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for an autoimmune disorder; BioNTech had planned five million vaccines to Taiwan by July, diplomat says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021