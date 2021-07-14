Australia extends lockdown in Sydney as COVID-19 spreads

Australian authorities extended a lockdown in Sydney on Wednesday by at least 14 days, after three weeks of initial restrictions failed to stamp out an outbreak of COVID-19 in the country's largest city. New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said restrictions would need to remain in place until at least July 30 after she reported there were 97 new locally transmitted cases, representing a slight increase in daily infections from a day earlier.

"It always hurts to say this, but we need to extend the lockdown at least a further two weeks," Berejiklian said in Sydney on Wednesday. Of the 97 new cases, 24 people were infectious in the community.

Berejiklian has repeatedly said that the lockdown, that has been in place since June 26, will only be lifted when the number of newly reported cases that were circulating in the community while infectious were close to zero. The harbour city of 5 million residents was plunged into an initial two-week lockdown in late June as the the highly contagious Delta variant started to take hold in a country that has otherwise largely avoided mass infections. Many non-essential businesses are closed, and most school students are staying home, with residents only allowed outside their homes for essential activities and some exercise.

The shutdown has now been extended on two occasions after restrictions failed to curb daily case numbers. Total infections since the first was initially detected in the city's eastern suburbs in mid-June now stand at just under 900. Two deaths have been reported, the first for the country this year. The virus appears to have spread to parts of the city previously unaffected, according to a list of potential exposure sites published by health authorities overnight. The outbreak has also spread to regional areas, with a case detected in Goulburn, about 200 km (125 miles) south-west of Sydney, and has crossed the border to Victoria state where three cases were reported on Tuesday.

The outbreak has started to pressure health services, with queues for COVID-19 tests in Fairfield, in Sydney's south-west, stretching for kilometres overnight due to new health orders requiring people who leave the suburb for work to be tested regularly. Snap lockdowns, speedy contact tracing and tough social distancing rules have otherwise helped Australia keep COVID-19 numbers lower than many other developed countries, with just over 31,300 cases and 912 deaths.

