Gujarat govt suspends COVID-19 vaccination for Mamata Diwas

The state government recently made it clear that there is no shortage of vaccine doses.In the initial phase, the vaccination drive against COVID-19 had remained suspended in the state on Wednesdays to accommodate other immunisation programmes.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-07-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 13:20 IST
The Gujarat government suspended the COVID-19 vaccination drive on Wednesday in view of Mamata Diwas, which is observed as part of the ongoing universal immunisation programme for pregnant women, children and infants, an official said.

This is the second week in a row that the inoculation drive against coronavirus has been suspended on a Wednesday due to Mamata Diwas.

During Mamata Diwas, healthcare workers across the state check on pregnant women, provide them guidance and give them iron and vitamin tablets. Health workers also administer vaccines, such as BCG, polio and rubella, to women, children and infants.

''Vaccination drive against coronavirus will remain suspended today in view of the tasks health workers need to carry out on Mamata Diwas under the universal immunisation programme,'' state immunisation officer Dr Nayan Jani said.

The state government, however, has not made it clear if the drive will be halted on all Wednesdays.

Last week, apart from Wednesday, the state government had halted the COVID-19 inoculation drive on Thursday and Friday as well without giving specific reason. The state government recently made it clear that there is no shortage of vaccine doses.

In the initial phase, the vaccination drive against COVID-19 had remained suspended in the state on Wednesdays to accommodate other immunisation programmes. However, as the drive gained momentum, it was running on all days without any break.

Gujarat has so far administered a total of 2.83 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, of which 2.53 lakh were given on Tuesday.

