Indonesia reports record high of 54,517 new coronavirus cases

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 14-07-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 15:00 IST
Indonesia recorded its biggest daily increase in coronavirus infections with 54,517 cases on Wednesday, taking the total tally to just over 2.67 million cases, according to data from the country's COVID-19 taskforce.

The data also showed 991 new deaths, bringing the total number to 69,210. Indonesia has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths from COVID-19 in Southeast Asia.

