23 new Covid cases in Ladakh

Ladakh on Wednesday recorded 23 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising its tally to 20,237, while 14 more patients were cured of the disease, officials said.

Among the new cases, 22 persons tested positive for the virus in Leh district and one in Kargil district, the officials said.

A total of 2,551 sample reports -- 1,319 in Leh and 1,232 in Kargil -- were found negative for the infection, they said.

There was no death from COVID-19 in Ladakh in the past 24 hours, the officials said.

The union territory has recorded 206 coronavirus-related deaths till now, with the worst-hit Leh accounting for 148 fatalities followed by 58 in Kargil, they said.

A total of 14 patients -- 10 in Leh and 4 in Kargil -- were cured and subsequently discharged from hospitals, the officials said, adding the number of recoveries reached 19,908.

The number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh as of now is 113 -- 84 in Leh and 29 in Kargil, the officials said.

