Myanmar sees record coronavirus deaths and infections

Military-ruled Myanmar reported record numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths on Wednesday, as it suffers its most severe wave of infections so far.

Citing health ministry figures, state-run MRTV said there were 7,089 new cases and 145 deaths from COVID-19, a sharp rise from the previous day's figures.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)