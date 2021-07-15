Europe's drug regulator refrained from making any recommendations on mixing schedules of COVID-19 vaccines with doses from different manufacturers, saying it was too early to confirm if and when an additional booster shot would be needed. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news EUROPE

Advertisement

* The developers of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine have repeatedly failed to provide data that regulators deem to be standard requirements of the drug approval process, according to five people with knowledge of European efforts to assess the drug. * The Spanish northeastern region of Catalonia, which has the highest coronavirus incidence rate in the country, will impose a night curfew in 158 cities and towns.

* Spain's Constitutional Court ruled that strict home confinement included in a national state of emergency to curb the first wave of infections last year was unconstitutional. * Police in Paris clashed with protesters railing against President Emmanuel Macron's plan to require a vaccine certificate or negative PCR test to gain entry to bars, restaurants and cinemas from next month.

ASIA-PACIFIC * A COVID-19 cluster at a Japanese hotel where dozens of Brazilian Olympic team members are staying raised new concerns about infections at the Tokyo Games, as the host city recorded its highest number of new cases for six months.

* Singapore reported its highest number of local cases in 10 months, after the discovery of a cluster among hostesses and customers of KTV karaoke lounges. * Australian authorities extended a lockdown in Sydney by at least 14 days.

* Thailand is considering imposing limits on exports of locally manufactured AstraZeneca vaccines. * Guests began leaving a Genting Cruise Lines "cruise to nowhere" after nearly 3,000 passengers and crew were confined to their staterooms through most of the day following the detection of a COVID-19 case onboard.

AMERICAS * Argentina has been one of the hardest-hit countries in the region in terms of cases and deaths per capita, with some 4.7 million confirmed infections and a death toll expected to pass 100,000 people later on Wednesday.

* Guatemala declared a "state of prevention" for the entire country, limiting outdoor meetings and public demonstrations, after a dramatic spike in cases last week. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Senegal is experiencing an "unprecedented" surge in infections, after reporting a new daily record of 733 cases. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The World Health Organization's chief scientist has advised individuals against mixing and matching vaccines from different manufacturers. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global stock prices rose and bond yields edged lower after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reassured the market again that an inflation spike will be transitory. * U.S. producer prices accelerated in June, leading to the largest annual increase in more than 10-1/2 years.

* The Bank of Canada said the downside economic risk of the pandemic had "significantly diminished", while predicting inflation would be higher than previously forecast through 2021 and 2022. * The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said it would halt its pandemic-induced quantitative easing programme.

(Compiled by Devika Syamnath and Sarah Morland; Edited by Andrew Cawthorne and Shounak Dasgupta)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)