Brazil registers 1,556 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 15-07-2021 02:54 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 02:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil registered 1,556 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday and 57,736 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered a total of 537,394 coronavirus deaths and 19,209,729 total confirmed cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

