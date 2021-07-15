Brazil registers 1,556 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday
Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 15-07-2021 02:54 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 02:42 IST
Brazil registered 1,556 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday and 57,736 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.
The South American country has now registered a total of 537,394 coronavirus deaths and 19,209,729 total confirmed cases.
