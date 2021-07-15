Olympics-Athlete tests positive for COVID-19 in Tokyo quarantine
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 15-07-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 13:22 IST
An Olympic athlete under a 14-day quarantine period has tested positive for the new coronavirus in Tokyo, the organizing committees' website reported on Thursday.
The public broadcaster NHK said the athlete had not yet relocated to the athletes' village.
The Tokyo 2020 committee did not disclose any details about the athlete.
