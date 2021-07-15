Olympics-Athlete tests positive for COVID-19 in Tokyo quarantine

An Olympic athlete under a 14-day quarantine period has tested positive for the new coronavirus in Tokyo, the organizing committees' website reported on Thursday.

The public broadcaster NHK said the athlete had not yet relocated to the athletes' village.

Advertisement

The Tokyo 2020 committee did not disclose any details about the athlete.

Also Read: It's official: Srihari Nataraj qualifies for Tokyo Olympics after FINA approves QT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)