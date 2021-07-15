Malaysia to stop using Sinovac vaccine after supply ends - minister
Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 15-07-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 16:01 IST
- Country:
- Malaysia
Malaysia's health minister on Thursday said the country will stop administering the COVID-19 vaccine produced by China's Sinovac once its supplies end, as it has a sufficient number of other vaccines for its programme.
Malaysia will increasingly use the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccines, Minister Adham Baba told a news conference. The Southeast Asian country secured 12 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine so far, enough to cover 18.75% of the population.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Sinovac
- Malaysia
- Southeast Asian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's factory activity growth slows slightly in June - PMI
China manufacturing slows as supply shortages roil Asia industry
China's Didi raises $4.4 bln in upsized U.S. IPO -sources
Finding relevance in the Communist Party among China's Gen-Z
China awarded malaria-free certification from WHO after 70-year effort