Malaysia to stop using Sinovac vaccine after supply ends - minister

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 15-07-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 16:01 IST
Image Credit: ccnul.de
  • Malaysia

Malaysia's health minister on Thursday said the country will stop administering the COVID-19 vaccine produced by China's Sinovac once its supplies end, as it has a sufficient number of other vaccines for its programme.

Malaysia will increasingly use the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccines, Minister Adham Baba told a news conference. The Southeast Asian country secured 12 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine so far, enough to cover 18.75% of the population.

