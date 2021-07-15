Left Menu

Britain records 48,553 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths

Britain recorded 48,553 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, and 63 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official government data showed. They have also started to edge up however. The data also showed that 46.1 million people have had a first dose of the vaccine and 35.3 million have had two.

Britain recorded 48,553 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, and 63 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official government data showed. That compared to 42,302 cases and 49 deaths reported a day earlier.

Daily positive cases have been rising in Britain for over a month but one of the world's fastest vaccination programmes appears to have weakened the link between infections and deaths, with daily fatalities remaining low. They have also started to edge up however. The data also showed that 46.1 million people have had a first dose of the vaccine and 35.3 million have had two.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

