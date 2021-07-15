Italy reports 9 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 2,455 new cases

Italy reported nine coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 23 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 2,455 from 2,153. Italy has registered 127,840 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.28 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,089 on Thursday, down from 1,108 a day earlier. There were 11 new admissions to intensive care units, up from seven on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 153 from a previous 151.

Some 190,922 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 210,599, the health ministry said.

