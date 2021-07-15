Left Menu

77 new COVID-19 cases in UP, one more death

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-07-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 21:26 IST
77 new COVID-19 cases in UP, one more death
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh recorded 77 fresh coronavirus cases and one death on Thursday, taking the total number of infections and fatalities to 17,07,656 and 22,705 respectively, the health bulletin said.

The latest death was reported from Fatehpur, it said.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said 98 persons were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,83,551.

The recovery rate of the state is now 98.6 per cent, he said, adding the number of active cases stands at 1,399.

So far, over 6.15 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including 2.53 lakh that examined on Wednesday, Prasad said.

He further said 3.88 crore doses of vaccination have been administered in the state so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021