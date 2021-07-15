Pondy Lt Governor wants report on virus-infected children

Puducherry, July 15 (PTI): Expressing concern over children testing COVID-positive and getting hospitalised, Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday asked the Health Department to prepare a report on the infected young ones.

At the weekly meeting of the health authorities here, she said, ''The report of young children testing positive for COVID-19 and being hospitalised causes concern and calls for utmost care and caution to prevent the spread of the virus.'' A release from her office said the Lieutenant Governor has told the health officials that COVID-19 was under control in Puducherry yet everyone should work against the possibility of the third wave of the pandemic.

Vigil should be maintained by officers in the field of child welfare and public health to curb the pandemic and protect the children, she said.

She further said parents should not take children out and or invite relatives home in the interest of the health of the youngsters.

Director of Health S Mohan Kumar presented a video on the COVID-19 situation in the Union Territory and the measures taken against the virus.

Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar and medical staff in the Union Territory and those of the centrally administered JIPMER were among those present at the meeting.

Twenty children were hospitalised today after they tested COVID-positive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)