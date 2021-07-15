Punjab records 105 fresh Covid cases, 3 deaths

With 105 new cases, the virus tally in Punjab on Thursday reached 5,98,027 and three more deaths took the toll to 16,212, the medical bulletin said.

One death each was reported from Faridkot, Fazilka and Ludhiana. The death toll includes two deaths, which were not reported earlier, it said.

The number of active cases stood at 1,332.

Bathinda and Ludhiana each reported 16 infections, followed by 12 in Fazilka, as per the bulletin.

With 147 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 5,80,483, it said.

A total of 1,15,24,579 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it added.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported only two new cases.

The infection tally in the union territory stood at 61,856, the bulletin said. The count also includes three cases that were not reported earlier.

With no new death, the toll figure stood at 809.

The number of active cases was 67 in the UT.

With 10 patients being discharged after they recovered from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 60,980.

A total of 5,90,851 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 5,27,715 tested negative while reports of seven samples were awaited, the bulletin said.

