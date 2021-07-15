LG dedicates 100-bedded emergency block at GMC Jammu to people

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday dedicated the newly constructed 100-bedded emergency block at government medical college (GMC) and new 50-bedded government hospital in Jammu to the public.

He said the priority of the administration is to save precious human lives by providing quality healthcare facilities to people.

''The new health facilities will strengthen emergency patient care system, ensure better clinical management, besides adding to the available bed capacity catering to more patients,'' Sinha said.

