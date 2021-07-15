Left Menu

LG dedicates 100-bedded emergency block at GMC Jammu to people

PTI | Jamui | Updated: 15-07-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 23:10 IST
LG dedicates 100-bedded emergency block at GMC Jammu to people
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday dedicated the newly constructed 100-bedded emergency block at government medical college (GMC) and new 50-bedded government hospital in Jammu to the public.

He said the priority of the administration is to save precious human lives by providing quality healthcare facilities to people.

''The new health facilities will strengthen emergency patient care system, ensure better clinical management, besides adding to the available bed capacity catering to more patients,'' Sinha said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Johnson Controls-Hitachi to train 50,000 AC technicians, cooling experts by 2025

Johnson Controls-Hitachi to train 50,000 AC technicians, cooling experts by ...

 India
4
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021